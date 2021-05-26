First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 97.6% from the April 29th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXTG. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 362.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Shares of NXTG traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.99. 37,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,670. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.51. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $75.76.

