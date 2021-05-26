Florin Court Capital LLP Buys Shares of 14,200 ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Florin Court Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF comprises 1.0% of Florin Court Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Florin Court Capital LLP owned approximately 0.08% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 8,022.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of IPAY stock traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $69.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,909. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 1 year low of $46.42 and a 1 year high of $73.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.75.

