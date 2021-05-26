Florin Court Capital LLP Decreases Stock Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Florin Court Capital LLP trimmed its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 91.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,000 shares during the period. Florin Court Capital LLP’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ICLN stock traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $22.86. 223,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,256,701. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $11.47 and a twelve month high of $34.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.14.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

