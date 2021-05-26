Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.
A number of research firms have issued reports on FC. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Franklin Covey from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.
Shares of NYSE FC opened at $29.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.36 and its 200 day moving average is $26.27. Franklin Covey has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $31.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $422.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.31, a PEG ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 1.75.
About Franklin Covey
Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.
