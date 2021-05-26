Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FC. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Franklin Covey from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of NYSE FC opened at $29.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.36 and its 200 day moving average is $26.27. Franklin Covey has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $31.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $422.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.31, a PEG ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 1.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Covey during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Covey in the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 305.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

