Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Freehold Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

FRU traded down C$0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$8.99. 82,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,037. The stock has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,247.50. Freehold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$3.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.54.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$36.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$36.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Freehold Royalties will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FRU shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Freehold Royalties to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$7.75 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Acumen Capital lifted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$10.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Freehold Royalties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.23.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

