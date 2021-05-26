FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) Hits New 12-Month High at $20.98

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.98 and last traded at $20.93, with a volume of 370478 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. FS KKR Capital Corp. II currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.58.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.62.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. FS KKR Capital Corp. II had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 64.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.57%. FS KKR Capital Corp. II’s payout ratio is 103.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSKR. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 9,977 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $605,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 7,316,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,456 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 45,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 10,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II Company Profile (NYSE:FSKR)

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

