FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Now Covered by Roth Capital

Equities research analysts at Roth Capital started coverage on shares of FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 58.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FTCI. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.29.

Get FTC Solar alerts:

NASDAQ FTCI opened at $9.45 on Monday. FTC Solar has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $15.46.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.