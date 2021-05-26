fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FUBO shares. Barrington Research decreased their price target on fuboTV from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on fuboTV in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Wedbush raised their target price on fuboTV from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Roth Capital reduced their target price on fuboTV from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of fuboTV in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of FUBO stock traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.71. 243,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,070,900. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.81. fuboTV has a 12-month low of $8.12 and a 12-month high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.44.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). fuboTV had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.20%. The firm had revenue of $119.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.54 million. fuboTV’s quarterly revenue was up 1539.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that fuboTV will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Gandler sold 42,584 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $1,373,759.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,241,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,044,596.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth about $3,857,000. Sib LLC acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,815,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,656,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of fuboTV by 1,463.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,619,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.88% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

