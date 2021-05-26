Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) & Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) Head to Head Analysis

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) and Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fulcrum Therapeutics and Forte Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulcrum Therapeutics $8.82 million 33.79 -$70.82 million ($2.79) -3.27 Forte Biosciences $40,000.00 11,522.36 -$46.49 million ($6.32) -5.40

Forte Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fulcrum Therapeutics. Forte Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fulcrum Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Fulcrum Therapeutics and Forte Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fulcrum Therapeutics 1 1 7 0 2.67 Forte Biosciences 0 0 8 0 3.00

Fulcrum Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 108.33%. Forte Biosciences has a consensus target price of $80.50, indicating a potential upside of 136.00%. Given Forte Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Forte Biosciences is more favorable than Fulcrum Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.8% of Fulcrum Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.2% of Forte Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 30.3% of Fulcrum Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of Forte Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Fulcrum Therapeutics and Forte Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulcrum Therapeutics -539.31% -61.65% -48.41% Forte Biosciences N/A -123.97% -116.31%

Volatility and Risk

Fulcrum Therapeutics has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Forte Biosciences has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fulcrum Therapeutics beats Forte Biosciences on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company is also discovering drug targets for the treatments of muscle, central nervous system, and hematologic disorders, as well as cardiomyopathies and pulmonary diseases. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has research and discovery collaboration agreement with Acceleron Pharma Inc. to identify biological targets to modulate specific pathways associated with a targeted indication within the pulmonary disease space; and has a strategic collaboration and license agreement with MyoKardia, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize novel targeted therapies for the treatment of genetic cardiomyopathies. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Torrance, California.

