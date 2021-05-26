Fundamental Research Increases Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) Price Target to C$0.77

Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Fundamental Research from C$0.53 to C$0.77 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 73.03% from the company’s previous close.

Skyharbour Resources stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.45. 131,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,130. The stock has a market cap of C$49.90 million and a P/E ratio of -20.23. Skyharbour Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.15 and a 1-year high of C$0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.32.

In other Skyharbour Resources news, Director Rick T. Kusmirski sold 47,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.55, for a total transaction of C$25,897.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$117,218.

Skyharbour Resources Ltd., a uranium and thorium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. Its flagship project is the Moore Uranium project covering 35,705 hectare, located on the eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin.

