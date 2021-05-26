Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fury Gold Mines Limited is an exploration and development company. It principally explores for gold. The company’s prime project includes Eau Claire project and Committee Bay gold project. Fury Gold Mines Limited is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Get Fury Gold Mines alerts:

NASDAQ FURY opened at $1.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average is $1.38. Fury Gold Mines has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $2.60. The stock has a market cap of $168.50 million, a PE ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.23.

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fury Gold Mines will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fury Gold Mines by 35.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 790,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 207,337 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fury Gold Mines by 108.1% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 32,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 16,722 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fury Gold Mines in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fury Gold Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fury Gold Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in its three flagship properties including, the Eau Claire project comprising 385 contiguous claims with a total area of 20,068 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Northern Quebec; the Committee Bay gold project covering an area of approximately 280,000 hectares located in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut; and the Homestake Ridge project covering an area of approximately 7,500 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fury Gold Mines (FURY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fury Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fury Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.