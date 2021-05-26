FY2022 EPS Estimates for Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Decreased by Analyst

Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Great Portland Estates in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Prew now expects that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Great Portland Estates’ FY2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GPEAF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Great Portland Estates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

GPEAF stock opened at $8.55 on Monday. Great Portland Estates has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $8.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.36.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

