FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Donaldson Company, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:DCI)

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Donaldson in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.80 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Donaldson’s FY2024 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DCI. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Donaldson from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

DCI opened at $60.54 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.72 and its 200-day moving average is $58.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Donaldson has a twelve month low of $42.58 and a twelve month high of $65.47.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $679.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.97 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 9.59%.

In other Donaldson news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $264,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,079.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 2,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $129,462.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,104,615.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Donaldson by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,173,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $649,847,000 after purchasing an additional 420,385 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Donaldson by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,213,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,725,000 after purchasing an additional 20,192 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Donaldson by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,073,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,618,000 after purchasing an additional 60,208 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Donaldson by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,741,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,330,000 after purchasing an additional 14,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Donaldson by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,604,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,346,000 after purchasing an additional 49,623 shares in the last quarter. 78.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

