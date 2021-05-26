FY2024 EPS Estimates for CAE Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:CAE)

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) – Desjardins raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of CAE in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 19th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.44. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. CAE had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $894.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CAE. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of CAE from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

Shares of CAE opened at $29.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -249.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.34 and a 200 day moving average of $27.02. CAE has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $31.94.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 30,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 238,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

