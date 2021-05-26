Galaxy Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Raised to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Galaxy Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Galaxy Entertainment Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Get Galaxy Entertainment Group alerts:

Galaxy Entertainment Group stock opened at $8.00 on Monday. Galaxy Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $6.32 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.36.

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the gaming and entertainment, and construction materials businesses in Macau, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. The company operates casino games of chance or games of other forms; and provides hospitality and related services.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.