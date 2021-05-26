Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Stake Raised by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 28,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 17,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 58,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 32,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $46.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.08. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.93 and a 12-month high of $47.50.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 45.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

GLPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.21.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 132,191 shares in the company, valued at $6,108,546.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.