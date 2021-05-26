Gems (GEM) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $680.00

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 26th. One Gems coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gems has a market capitalization of $291,364.98 and $680.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gems has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00084303 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005337 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002674 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00018625 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.99 or 0.00986256 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,605.28 or 0.09636405 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.46 or 0.00092098 BTC.

About Gems

Gems is a coin. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. Gems ‘s official website is gems.org . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol . Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Gems Coin Trading

