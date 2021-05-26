General Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CANN) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Shares of General Cannabis Corp (OTCMKTS:CANN) rose 2.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.71 and last traded at $0.70. Approximately 46,018 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 430,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

About General Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CANN)

General Cannabis Corp provides products and services to the regulated cannabis industry and non-cannabis customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Operations, Cultivation, and Investments. The Operations segment provides consulting services to the cannabis industry comprising obtaining licenses, compliance, cultivation, retail operations, logistical support, facility design and construction, and expansion of existing operations.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for General Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.