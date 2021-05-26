General Electric (NYSE:GE) Receives $14.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

General Electric (NYSE:GE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.79.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. UBS Group upped their price target on General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 target price on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Get General Electric alerts:

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 134,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,022,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,846,000 after purchasing an additional 176,128 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $1,868,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $13.40. 60,094,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,801,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $117.63 billion, a PE ratio of -29.13, a PEG ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $14.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.31 and its 200 day moving average is $11.93.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.