Genesis Shards (GS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.68 Million

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 26th. During the last week, Genesis Shards has traded down 13.6% against the dollar. One Genesis Shards coin can now be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00001867 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Genesis Shards has a market capitalization of $8.68 million and approximately $809,154.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Genesis Shards alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00060552 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $139.41 or 0.00360498 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.45 or 0.00187348 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004184 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.76 or 0.00855345 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00032459 BTC.

Genesis Shards Profile

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Genesis Shards Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Shards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Shards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genesis Shards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Genesis Shards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genesis Shards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.