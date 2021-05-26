Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Director Sells $140,835.48 in Stock

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Director James A. Hollars sold 4,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $140,835.48.

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $34.75 on Wednesday. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $24.69 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.77.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Gentex had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $483.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

A number of analysts have commented on GNTX shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in Gentex during the first quarter valued at about $318,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Gentex by 18.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 914,275 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,612,000 after buying an additional 140,081 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in Gentex by 20.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Gentex by 368.8% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 99,661 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after buying an additional 78,402 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Gentex by 2.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,022 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

