George Hu Sells 4,534 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock

Posted by on May 26th, 2021

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) COO George Hu sold 4,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,360,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

George Hu also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, May 17th, George Hu sold 4,485 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.60, for a total value of $1,339,221.00.
  • On Monday, April 5th, George Hu sold 1,294 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $459,370.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 31st, George Hu sold 1,116 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.10, for a total value of $384,015.60.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $324.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a current ratio of 12.19. The firm has a market cap of $55.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.78 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $346.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.41. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.13 and a 52 week high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,450,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 7,274.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 10,621 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in Twilio by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Twilio from $390.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Twilio in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Twilio from $385.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $448.17.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit