George Hu Sells 4,534 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) COO George Hu sold 4,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,360,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

George Hu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twilio alerts:

On Monday, May 17th, George Hu sold 4,485 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.60, for a total value of $1,339,221.00.

On Monday, April 5th, George Hu sold 1,294 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $459,370.00.

On Wednesday, March 31st, George Hu sold 1,116 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.10, for a total value of $384,015.60.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $324.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a current ratio of 12.19. The firm has a market cap of $55.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.78 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $346.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.41. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.13 and a 52 week high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,450,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 7,274.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 10,621 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in Twilio by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Twilio from $390.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Twilio in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Twilio from $385.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $448.17.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.