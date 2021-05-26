Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Boosts Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,039 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEP. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $56,026,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 248.1% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 764,040 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $50,664,000 after buying an additional 544,571 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 552,435 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $37,041,000 after buying an additional 337,588 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 465,026 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $31,180,000 after buying an additional 208,223 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 703,925 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $51,302,000 after buying an additional 172,980 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Shares of NYSE:NEP opened at $67.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.95. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $48.45 and a fifty-two week high of $88.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $2.27. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.74 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 47.32% and a return on equity of 6.31%. NextEra Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.39) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -314.81%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

