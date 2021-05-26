Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DNB Markets raised shares of Getinge from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. SEB Equity Research raised shares of Getinge from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Getinge from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Getinge in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, SEB Equities upgraded shares of Getinge from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of GNGBY stock opened at $35.70 on Tuesday. Getinge has a 1 year low of $17.15 and a 1 year high of $35.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.5226 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 21st.

Getinge AB provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, sterilization departments, and life science companies and institutions. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, and logistic automation solutions; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, vascular and cardiothoracic surgery solutions, anesthesia machines, beating heart surgery solutions, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, and indicators, as well as washer-disinfectors, consumables, and IT-solutions.

