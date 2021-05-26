Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GKOS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Glaukos during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Shares of Glaukos stock opened at $75.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Glaukos Co. has a twelve month low of $35.65 and a twelve month high of $99.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -40.54 and a beta of 1.70.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 34.83%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $439,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,721,100. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GKOS. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Glaukos from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.14.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.