Glaxis Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Posted by on May 26th, 2021

Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,175,000. Analog Devices makes up 3.4% of Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $574,864,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Analog Devices by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,345,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $641,986,000 after buying an additional 1,761,299 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,370,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $941,067,000 after buying an additional 1,104,853 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $446,410,000 after buying an additional 795,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADI shares. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

In other news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $234,203.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,064 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,566.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 4,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total transaction of $651,607.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,948.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,186 shares of company stock valued at $8,023,662 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $163.63. The stock had a trading volume of 123,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,240,310. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $110.41 and a one year high of $165.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $60.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.35 and its 200-day moving average is $150.88.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

