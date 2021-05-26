Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Short Interest Down 97.9% in May

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 97.9% from the April 29th total of 67,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) by 306.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,265 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 8.62% of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of EFAS traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.36. The stock had a trading volume of 4,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,779. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.33. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.