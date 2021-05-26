GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG) Stock Price Down 1.6%

GoldMining Inc. (NYSEMKT:GLDG) shares traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.83 and last traded at $1.87. 1,140,630 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 243% from the average session volume of 332,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on shares of GoldMining in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $278.13 million and a PE ratio of -31.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of GoldMining by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 72,555 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in GoldMining by 45.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 21,481 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in GoldMining during the first quarter valued at about $162,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in GoldMining during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in GoldMining by 318.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 12,113 shares in the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoldMining Company Profile (NYSEMKT:GLDG)

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal exploration properties are the Whistler project comprising 304 Alaska State mineral claims covering an area of 17,159 hectares located northwest of Anchorage; Yellowknife project consisting of 34 mining leases and 2 mineral claims with an aggregate area of approximately 12,239 hectares situated to the city of Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories; and Titiribi project, which covers 1 concession with an area of approximately 3,919 hectares located in central Colombia.

