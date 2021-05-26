Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC) Short Interest Update

Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 87.6% from the April 29th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:GRMC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 34,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,326. Goldrich Mining has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04.

About Goldrich Mining

Goldrich Mining Company, an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and associated base, and precious metals. Its mineral properties include the Chandalar property consisting of 426.5 acres as twenty-one federal lode claims, one patented federal placer claim, and one patented federal mill site and 22,432 acres of unpatented State of Alaska mining claims.

