Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC) Short Interest Update

Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 87.6% from the April 29th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:GRMC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 34,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,326. Goldrich Mining has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04.
About Goldrich Mining
