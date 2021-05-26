Golem (GLM) Trading Up 11.4% This Week

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 26th. During the last seven days, Golem has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Golem has a market capitalization of $324.13 million and approximately $5.47 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golem coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000852 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005779 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00078343 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002630 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00018533 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $364.24 or 0.00957493 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,681.07 or 0.09676617 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.82 or 0.00091526 BTC.

Golem Coin Profile

GLM is a coin. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net . The official website for Golem is golem.network . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options “

Golem Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

