Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Given a €25.30 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.30 ($29.76) target price on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Grand City Properties currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €24.38 ($28.68).

Shares of FRA GYC opened at €22.46 ($26.42) on Tuesday. Grand City Properties has a 1 year low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a 1 year high of €20.14 ($23.69). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €22.18 and a 200 day moving average of €21.03.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

