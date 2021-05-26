Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Declares $0.25 Monthly Dividend

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of GRT.UN traded up C$0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$80.67. The company had a trading volume of 48,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,119. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.98 billion and a PE ratio of 8.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.29. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$64.38 and a one year high of C$81.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$79.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$76.99.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GRT.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$84.00 price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities upped their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. CIBC upped their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$87.31.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

