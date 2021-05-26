Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $160.52

Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 160.52 ($2.10) and traded as high as GBX 171.50 ($2.24). Greencore Group shares last traded at GBX 170.80 ($2.23), with a volume of 4,570,495 shares changing hands.

GNC has been the subject of several research reports. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) price objective on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC raised Greencore Group to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 170 ($2.22) in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 152.50 ($1.99).

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 160.83 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 136.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.21. The firm has a market cap of £752.67 million and a PE ratio of -55.38.

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

