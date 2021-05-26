Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.52 EPS

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.52, Fidelity Earnings reports. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 16.65%.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. stock opened at $177.88 on Wednesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52-week low of $95.80 and a 52-week high of $193.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

