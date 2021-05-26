Grupo México (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.06

Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.06 and traded as low as $4.68. Grupo México shares last traded at $4.73, with a volume of 127,172 shares.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GMBXF shares. Morgan Stanley cut Grupo México from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Grupo México from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Grupo México from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.53.

Grupo MÃ©xico, SAB. de C.V. engages in copper production, rail transportation, and infrastructure businesses worldwide. The company operates through Mining, transportation, and Infrastructure divisions. The Mining division explores for, exploits, and obtains minerals, metals, and other byproducts, including copper, silver, molybdenum, zinc, sulfuric acid, gold, and selenium.

