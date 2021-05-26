GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires New Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 26,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,000. Texas Roadhouse comprises approximately 0.4% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,359,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $897,920,000 after acquiring an additional 932,718 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,830,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $143,104,000 after purchasing an additional 15,549 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,633,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $156,719,000 after purchasing an additional 87,331 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 315.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,141,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,227,000 after buying an additional 866,565 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 970,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,094,000 after buying an additional 515,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.86. 26,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,322. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.84 and a 12-month high of $110.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.71.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $800.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.86 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 3.12%. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 355.56%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.04, for a total value of $455,972.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,525.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $26,943.77. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at $169,048.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,126 shares of company stock worth $7,817,730 over the last quarter. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TXRH. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.35.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.