GSA Capital Partners LLP Boosts Holdings in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 209.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,879 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Domo were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Domo during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Domo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Domo during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Domo alerts:

Shares of DOMO traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.19. 21,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,157. Domo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.79 and a 1-year high of $79.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -22.31 and a beta of 2.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.96.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $56.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.85) earnings per share. Domo’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Domo, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Domo from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Domo from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Domo from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Domo from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Domo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.86.

Domo Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.