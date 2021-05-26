GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 265,685 Shares of Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) by 2,484.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265,685 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.22% of Orchard Therapeutics worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,025,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,391,000 after purchasing an additional 374,251 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,642,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,734,000 after purchasing an additional 812,594 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,667,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,525,000 after purchasing an additional 167,800 shares during the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP lifted its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 262,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 12,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 337.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 133,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Orchard Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

ORTX traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $5.32. The company had a trading volume of 4,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,332. Orchard Therapeutics plc has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $9.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 6.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.12.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. Analysts forecast that Orchard Therapeutics plc will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.