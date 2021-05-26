GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys New Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,204,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,654,883,000 after buying an additional 4,464,991 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,116,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999,115 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $1,832,503,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,967,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,435,000 after buying an additional 181,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,013,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,033,000 after buying an additional 116,064 shares in the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.11.

C traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.52. 997,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,685,000. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.49 and a 12-month high of $79.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

