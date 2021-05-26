GSA Capital Partners LLP Raises Stock Position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 88.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,145 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,365 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Chegg were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Chegg by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Chegg by 269.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Chegg by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Chegg in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chegg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chegg alerts:

CHGG stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,364. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of -147.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Chegg, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.85 and a fifty-two week high of $115.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.60.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $198.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.59 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Chegg from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Chegg from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.22.

In related news, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $2,770,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 257,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,745,678.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Esther Lem sold 34,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $3,077,673.66. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 157,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,100,978.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,668 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,983 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.