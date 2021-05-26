GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 112,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,132,000. Discovery accounts for about 0.7% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Discovery by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,071,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,253,000 after buying an additional 430,720 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Discovery by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,594,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,716,000 after purchasing an additional 115,709 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in Discovery by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 4,667,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,266 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Discovery by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,524,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,486,000 after purchasing an additional 18,585 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Discovery in the 4th quarter worth about $98,363,000. 51.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DISCK stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.58. The company had a trading volume of 341,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,088,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.39 and a 200 day moving average of $34.35. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.21 and a 12 month high of $66.70.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DISCK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

