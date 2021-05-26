Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) Receives GBX 1,824.86 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,824.86 ($23.84).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HL shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,980 ($25.87) to GBX 2,030 ($26.52) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Numis Securities lowered Hargreaves Lansdown to an “add” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,994 ($26.05) to GBX 2,019 ($26.38) in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,915 ($25.02) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of LON:HL traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,689 ($22.07). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,041. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,685.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,616.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Hargreaves Lansdown has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,323 ($17.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,923 ($25.12). The company has a market capitalization of £8.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.59.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

