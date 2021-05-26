Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Director Buys $131,415.60 in Stock

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Director Jonathan Holtaway purchased 5,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.28 per share, for a total transaction of $131,415.60.

Shares of HWBK stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.62. 33,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,305. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $26.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.66 million, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Get Hawthorn Bancshares alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Hawthorn Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Hawthorn Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 373,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,953,000 after purchasing an additional 40,859 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 295,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after buying an additional 11,907 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 5.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 145,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 6,969 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $486,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 271.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 13,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.24% of the company’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in Missouri. It offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; debit and credit cards; and commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, and commercial and residential real estate loans.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.