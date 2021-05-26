Head to Head Comparison: Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) versus Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS)

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) and Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.5% of Alphatec shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.2% of Cerus shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.3% of Alphatec shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Cerus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Alphatec and Cerus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphatec $144.86 million 10.03 -$78.99 million ($1.18) -12.64 Cerus $91.92 million 10.91 -$59.86 million ($0.37) -15.84

Cerus has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alphatec. Cerus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alphatec, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Alphatec and Cerus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphatec 0 0 7 0 3.00 Cerus 0 0 2 0 3.00

Alphatec currently has a consensus target price of $15.43, suggesting a potential upside of 3.48%. Cerus has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 45.05%. Given Cerus’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cerus is more favorable than Alphatec.

Profitability

This table compares Alphatec and Cerus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphatec -51.10% -116.47% -31.45% Cerus -62.93% -57.92% -27.95%

Volatility and Risk

Alphatec has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cerus has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cerus beats Alphatec on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy. It also provides Invictus Modular Fixation Systems designed to increase adaptability with the power of screw modularity; OsseoScrew system to restore the integrity of the spinal column; Arsenal spinal fixation system, a comprehensive thoracolumbar fixation platform to fix a range of degenerative to deformity pathologies and surgical procedures; Aspida Anterior Lumbar Plating System, a fixation system for anterior lumbar interbody fusion; AMP Anti-Migration Plate; solanas posterior cervico/thoracic fixation system and avalon occipital plate; OCT Spinal Fixation System; trestle luxe anterior cervical plate system; and Insignia Anterior Cervical Plate System. In addition, the company offers IdentiTi Porous Ti, Transcend Lateral, and Battalion Posterior Interbody Implants; and biologics consisting of Cervical Structural Allograft Spacers, 3D ProFuse Demineralized Bone Scaffold, Neocore Osteoconductive Matrix, Alphagraft Demineralized and Cellular Bone Matrix, and Amnioshield Amniotic Tissue Barrier. Further, it develops EOS imaging products. It sells its products through a network of independent distributors and direct sales representatives in the United States. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Carlsbad, California.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E. Hearst on September 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, CA.

