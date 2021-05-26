Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.530-1.610 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.23.

PEAK traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.27. 1,947,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,291,006. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.02. Healthpeak Properties has a 12 month low of $24.35 and a 12 month high of $34.58. The stock has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). Healthpeak Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $446.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.17%.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $159,737.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,734.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

