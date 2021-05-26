Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $61.87 Million

Brokerages expect that Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) will report $61.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $59.80 million to $63.00 million. Heritage Financial reported sales of $58.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full-year sales of $237.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $231.80 million to $246.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $230.63 million, with estimates ranging from $224.70 million to $238.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Heritage Financial.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $60.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.67 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ HFWA opened at $27.80 on Wednesday. Heritage Financial has a 1-year low of $17.15 and a 1-year high of $30.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.42 and a 200-day moving average of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

In other Heritage Financial news, Director Brian Charneski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total transaction of $59,240.00. Also, Director Brian L. Vance sold 3,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $106,343.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 106,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,140 shares of company stock valued at $354,209 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HFWA. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Heritage Financial by 51.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Heritage Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Heritage Financial by 287.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

