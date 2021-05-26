Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.1875 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

Herman Miller has decreased its dividend by 43.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Herman Miller has a payout ratio of 23.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NASDAQ MLHR opened at $45.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -327.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.46 and its 200-day moving average is $39.00. Herman Miller has a one year low of $20.56 and a one year high of $46.78.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $590.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.27 million. Herman Miller had a positive return on equity of 22.45% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. Herman Miller’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Herman Miller in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Herman Miller in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

