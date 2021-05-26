Hess (NYSE:HES) PT Raised to $112.00 at Mizuho

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Mizuho from $94.00 to $112.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Hess from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Shares of Hess stock opened at $82.43 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.01 and a 200 day moving average of $63.33. Hess has a 12 month low of $34.82 and a 12 month high of $86.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.06 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hess will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hess news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,953 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $140,733.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,886,051.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,944 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $284,204.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 280,446 shares in the company, valued at $20,208,938.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 877,648 shares of company stock worth $69,584,359 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HES. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Hess by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 780,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,186,000 after purchasing an additional 497,997 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Hess by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 10,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Hess by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in Hess by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 45,172 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

