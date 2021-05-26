Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.54 Per Share

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 25th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 1.5403 per share on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Hexagon AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $1.51.

HXGBY traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $98.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,058. Hexagon AB has a 52 week low of $50.91 and a 52 week high of $103.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.92 and its 200-day moving average is $90.09.

HXGBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial applications worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in-sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

