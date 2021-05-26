Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Hexagon AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of HXGBY stock opened at $98.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.09. Hexagon AB has a 1-year low of $50.91 and a 1-year high of $103.25.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $1.5403 dividend. This is an increase from Hexagon AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $1.51. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

About Hexagon AB (publ)

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial applications worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in-sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.